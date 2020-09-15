Pettis County added seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 891, according to the Pettis County Health Center.
There are now 126 active cases and 755 residents have been released to normal activity. Two residents of the county remain hospitalized seeking treatment from the COVID-19 virus.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported the addition of 1,317 new cases Tuesday. The statewide total is now 105,396 residents. There are now 1,732 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Missouri, with the addition of 18 deaths reported Tuesday.
