The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pettis County has increased again, according to the Pettis County Health Center.
On Monday, the center confirmed a total of 172 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Tuesday’s total stands at 185. There were 51 active cases on Tuesday compared to 49 on Monday. A total of 133 individuals have been returned to normal activity. Six county residents are hospitalized with the COVID-19 virus.
Health center officials continue to urge those who test positive to be forthcoming with information when contacted by staff members. Pettis County Health Center Administrator JoAnn Martin said on Monday, “This is one of the few ways we have to try and stop the spread by getting people to stay home.”
According to Martin, there is an increase in the amount of time it is taking to get test results back which in turn means people who test positive may be out in the community.
Individuals are advised not to travel especially to areas reported as hot spots. Those who have tested positive and their close contacts must stay home. Leaving one’s home with a confirmed case or a contact is against state law, not just a recommendation or order by the Pettis County Health Center, according to Monday’s Pettis County COVID-19 Task Force briefing. When in public all individuals are asked to practice social distancing including maintaining a 6-foot distance between individuals, wearing masks, avoiding contact with one’s face and frequent washing and sanitizing of one’s hands.
