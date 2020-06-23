The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by seven over the weekend in Pettis County.
The Pettis County Health Center reported Monday as part of the Pettis County COVID-19 Task Force briefing that the cases are coming from different places in the county and not in places that have been identified previously. Several cases are associated with travel to Arkansas.
Residents are reminded the virus has not gone away.
“Just because Missouri has been declared open and there are no public health orders does not mean the virus has disappeared,” health center officials said. “The best way we have to go back to being in public is to wear a mask and practice social distancing.”
There are 107 cases confirmed in Pettis County. Twenty-four cases are active. One person remains hospitalized with COVID-19. A total of 82 individuals have returned to normal activity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.