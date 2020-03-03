La Monte man seriously injured in Pettis crash
A La Monte man was seriously injured and later arrested in a crash at 6:09 p.m. Monday on Upton Road.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Jose L. Lemus, 52, of La Monte, was driving south in the 100 block of Upton Road when his vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a utility before overturning three times and coming to rest in a field.
Lemus suffered serious injuries and was taken to Research Medical Center by Life Flight. The report states Lemus was not wearing a safety device.
According to another MSHP report Lemus was arrested at 6:41 p.m. on charges of driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving resulting in a crash, driving while suspended or revoked, and no seat belt.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
