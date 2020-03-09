Juvenile injured in Johnson crash
A 16-year-old juvenile was injured in a crash at 4:55 a.m. Saturday on Southeast 201st Road.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the juvenile was driving northbound on Southeast 201st Road off of Southeast 625th Road, when the driver lost traction and began to slide on the loose gravel. The vehicle then traveled off the right side of the road causing the driver to overcorrect. The vehicle then returned to the roadway, crossed the centerline and travelled off the left side of the road. It then struck a fence and overturned coming to a rest on the passenger side in a creek.
The juvenile suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Western Missouri Medical Center by Johnson County Ambulance District.
Juvenile injured in Saline crash
A 16-year-old juvenile was injured in a crash at 5:09 a.m. Saturday on I-70.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the Robert K. Springer, 50, of Kentucky, was driving west on I-70 at the 80.8 mile marker when the front passenger tire of the vehicle burst causing the driver to lose control and travel off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle then struck a sign before coming to a rest in the ditch.
His juvenile passenger suffered minor injuries and was taken to Fitzgibbon Hospital by Saline County Emergency Medical Services.
One injured in tractor accident
A Sedalia man was injured in an accident at 11:34 a.m. Sunday in the 31500 block of Hendrickson Road.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a tractor in the 31500 block of Hendrickson Road slipped out of gear and travelled over a pedestrian.
Doyle V. Hendrickson, 87, of Sedalia, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center by Pettis County Ambulance District.
Four injured in Morgan crash
Four individuals were injured in a crash at 3:15 p.m. Sunday on State Route Y.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Susan M. Emmendorfer, 57, of Lake Ozark, was driving northbound on State Route Y at Brendel Road when she ran a stop sign and nearly struck a vehicle driven by Donald J. Ferguson, 77, of Jefferson City, head-on.
Emmendorfer and her juvenile passenger both suffered minor injuries and were taken to Lake Regional Hospital by ambulance. Ferguson and his passenger Linda S. Ferguson, 75, of Jefferson City, also both suffered minor injuries and were taken to Lake Regional Hospital by ambulance.
Two juveniles injured in Pettis crash
Two juveniles were injured in a crash at 4:30 p.m. Sunday on State Route T.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a juvenile was driving east on State Route T, east of Drake Road, when their vehicle traveled off the right side of the road. The driver overcorrected and the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road. The driver overcorrected again and the vehicle rolled over coming to a rest facing south east of the north side of the road.
The driver and their juvenile passenger, both 16, both suffered minor injuries. The driver was transported to Western Missouri Medical Center by Pettis County Ambulance District and the passenger refused treatment on scene.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
