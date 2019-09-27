Crossroads Church of God, at Ninth Street and Madison Avenue, will host a three-day revival Sept. 27-29 with Bishop Jacob Skelton. Service times are 7 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday. Everyone is invited.
