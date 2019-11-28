Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care in Kansas City is seeking veterans to volunteer to help support patients who are veterans. At the end of life, many Veterans face certain physical, psychological, and spiritual challenges as a result of their time spent on active duty. By volunteering at Crossroads, veterans can lend support to their fellow compatriots based on their shared experiences and common bond of service to the nation.
Crossroads volunteers may share their favorite activities, like playing music, reading, card games, arts and crafts, or they may bring their pets to visit. Volunteers can also help by running small errands and providing respite for family members and caregivers.
For more information or to sign up as a volunteer, contact Volunteer Manager Sherry Woods at 913-850-7500 or Sheryl.Woods@crossroadshospice.com or visit CrossroadsHospice.com/Volunteering.
Before becoming a Crossroads Hospice “Ultimate Giver,” participants must complete an application, TB skin test, and training session led by members of the Crossroads team. Potential volunteers must wait a minimum of one year after the death of an immediate family member or loved one before applying. Volunteers must be at least 16 years old.
