In honor of Random Acts of Kindness Week, Feb. 16-23, Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care in Kansas City is seeking volunteers to spread some kindness to patients. A little kindness goes a long way, no matter how big or small, when you can make a patient’s day extra special by playing music, reading, doing arts and crafts, or bringing your pets to visit.
Crossroads volunteers can “pay it forward” by providing direct comfort, companionship and a helping hand to terminally-ill patients and their families in their homes, and in assisted living and operational opportunities. In addition to assisting patients, volunteers provide support to the Crossroads administrative team ranging from special events to community engagement.
For more information or to sign up as a volunteer, contact Sherry Woods at 816-333-9200 or Sheryl.Woods@crossroadshospice.com, Kathy Fetters at 816-333-9200 or kathy.fetters@crossroadshospice.com or Megan Fidler at 816-333-9200 or megan.fidler@crossroadshospice.com or visit CrossroadsHospice.com/Volunteering.
Random Act of Kindness Week was originally started in 1995 by the Random Acts of Kindness Foundation as Random Act of Kindness Day. In 2018, it expanded into a full week. The Random Acts of Kindness Foundation is a nonprofit that invests its resources into making kindness the norm.
