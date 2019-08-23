Larry and Eddie Crouch celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a Western Caribbean cruise in March. They will spend five-days in Nashville, Tennessee, attending shows and attractions later this month as a surprise gift from their children.
Eddie E. Harrell and Larry D. Crouch were married March 29, 1969, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Lewistown, Montana by Bishop Fredrick Kottas.
Mr. Crouch retired in 2007, from the Pettis County Assessor's Office. Mrs. Crouch retired in June from the Sedalia Democrat.
The couple has two daughters: Stacee (Tate) McCotter, of Midway, Utah, and Lisa (Matthew) Hoke, of Sedalia; and nine grandchildren.
