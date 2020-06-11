Madison McClain, of Otterville, was recently named to the Culver-Stockton College Dean’s List for the 2020 spring semester.
Students on the dean's list have earned between a 3.2 and 3.49 grade point average and were enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours with no grade lower than a C.
