Marie Dabner of Sedalia will observe her 101st birthday Aug. 25.
She was born in Sedalia in 1919, and later married Ted Dabner. They were married for over 72 years.
Marie has two children, Kim (Trudy) Dabner, of St. Charles, and Michael (Jackie) Dabner, of Phoenix, Arizona; and four grandchildren.
Cards and best wishes may be sent to Marie at 3033 Rockwood Tr., St. Charles, Mo. 63303. She can also be contacted at 636-447-1225.
