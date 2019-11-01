The Daum Museum of Contemporary Art will host an exhibiting artist lecture with Rebecca Hutchinson at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7 in the State Fair Community College Stauffacher Theatre.
Hutchinson will present an illustrated lecture concerning her Daum-specific installation “Tranquil Bloom Sedalia.” She will also tie her work into the companion exhibition “Particle & Wave: PaperClay Illuminated,” and discuss the advancement of paperclay as a medium that both she and the 44 other artists in that exhibition have found to be well suited to a cross-disciplinary, contemporary art practice.
Hutchinson’s sculptural assemblages are influenced by ecosystem dynamics and environmental concerns. Hutchinson uses paperclay made from up-cycled materials (used clothing, paper, burlap) and employs a variety of techniques, including hand building, slip trailing, dipping, layering, and cutting.
Hutchinson has employed paperclay as part of her ceramics practice for more than 20 years. She is a professor of ceramics at the University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth, exhibits nationally and internationally, and has received numerous residencies, commissions, and awards.
The lecture is free and open to the public.
