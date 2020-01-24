Lucille David will observe her 102nd birthday Jan. 31.
She was born Jan. 31, 1918, in Smithton.
Lucille was a farmer before retirement. She enjoys gardening, reading and sewing.
Birthday cards may be sent to Lucille at the Syliva G. Thompson Residence Center, 3333 W. 10th St., Sedalia, Mo. 65301.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.