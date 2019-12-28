Pettis County taxpayers have Monday, Dec. 30 and Tuesday, Dec. 31 remaining to pay their 2019 personal property taxes to avoid a penalty.
It was clear many of those taxpayers waited until after the Christmas holiday to visit the courthouse to make their payment in person, as the line from the Pettis County Collector’s Office on the second floor of the Pettis County Courthouse stretched all the way down the staircase to the first floor.
In addition to paying in person, Pettis County Collector Marsha Boeschen said there are several options for taxpayers to pay their taxes before the approaching deadline:
• Paying in person at the collector's office on the second floor of the Pettis County Courthouse, 415 S. Ohio Ave.
• Paying at the dropbox located at the northeast corner of the courthouse.
• Paying at pettismo.devnetwedge.com.
• Mailing payment to Pettis County Collector’s Office, 415 S. Ohio Ave., Sedalia, Mo., 65301.
Taxpayers can pay by cash, cashier's checks, money orders, credit and debit cards and echecks. There is a convenience fee to use debit or credit cards and echecks.
All real estate and personal property taxes are due on or before Dec. 31. If mailing tax payments, the taxpayers should verify their mail has a postmarked date of Dec. 31 to avoid late payments.
The collector’s office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information, contact the collector's office at 660 826 5000 ext. 921.
