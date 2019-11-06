Editor's note: This article has been updated to include information from Capt. Dave Keller.
The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office has identified a La Monte man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night.
According to a sheriff’s office news release, the suspect has been identified as 58-year-old Jay P. Messer. An autopsy will be conducted by the Boone County Medical Examiner’s Office later this week.
According to Pettis County Sheriff Kevin Bond, the sheriff’s office received a call Tuesday night for a verbal domestic disturbance at a residence in the 16000 block of Oak Point Road in rural La Monte in northwest Pettis County.
Capt. Dave Keller told the Democrat on Wednesday the call came from Messer’s daughter, who called the sheriff’s office from a neighbor’s home after she left Messer’s house.
The release issued Wednesday states four deputies and a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper made contact with the caller at a nearby residence, then arrived at Messer’s residence around 6:33 p.m. Upon arrival, they were met by a male with a shotgun who was described in the release as intoxicated. Officers ordered the man, identified as Messer, to put down the weapon but he fired at the officers. They returned fire, striking Messer.
The officers performed life-saving measures until the Pettis County Ambulance District arrived but Messer died at the scene.
No officers were injured.
Keller said the sheriff’s office has been to Messer’s residence several times for assaults and domestic disturbances.
Bond told the Democrat the Pettis County officers involved were excused from duty for the remainder of Tuesday. Keller said the deputies remained on administrative leave Wednesday.
Bond requested assistance from the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control, which is the agency’s investigative unit. Officers from that unit, sheriff’s office detectives and the Pettis County Coroner’s Office were on scene Tuesday night.
“Drug and Crime Control is doing a complete investigation at our request, we always do in an officer-involved shooting,” Keller said. “They will have a complete report of this, but it won’t be in the next day or so. They’re going to do it thoroughly.”
This story originally stated that the man was alone, but they've taken that part out. Of course, how could they be responding to a call about a verbal argument if he was alone? So which is it? Was he alone or not?
