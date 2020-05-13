Missouri State Fair staff members are moving forward with preparations as they await a decision next month regarding hosting the 2020 state fair.
The state fair issued a news release Wednesday afternoon stating the coronavirus pandemic has “brought its challenges” when it comes to planning for the fair scheduled for Aug. 13-23 in Sedalia.
“At this time, we are still moving forward with preparations, although we have altered timelines and are looking at things from all angles,” the release states. “We are communicating with many partners including other county and state fairs, local and state elected officials, public health departments and others to monitor and stay up-to-date on the COVID-19 situation. The safety of our staff, fairgoers and other partners is of utmost importance to us.”
The release states a decision involving what the 2020 Missouri State Fair will look like is expected to be announced in early to mid-June.
For exhibitors, schedules and information including official rules for contests and shows are available on the state fair’s website at www.mostatefair.com. Entry forms are not being released until a decision about the fair has been made.
Several states have already made the decision to cancel their state fairs as they continue to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus.
According to the Minot Daily News, the North Dakota State Fair, scheduled for July 17-25, was canceled last week due to the pandemic. The newspaper reported the event annually attracts 300,000 visitors. According to The Oregonian, the Oregon State Fair was also canceled last week. It was scheduled for Aug. 28 to Sept. 7 and has drawn more than 250,000 visitors in recent years. According to the Los Angeles Times, the decision was made in late April to cancel the California State Fair, scheduled for July 17 to Aug. 2. It typically draws more than 600,000 visitors.
“Our thoughts continue to be with those fairs who have already had to make the difficult decision to cancel their events, and also with others in the fair industry whose livelihoods have been put on hold because of COVID-19,” the release states.
