Drivers should expect delays on Benton County Route U, north of Cole Camp, beginning the week of July 20.
The Missouri Department of Transportation announced beginning the week of July 20 from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. crews will be working to seal pavement with a mixture of rock and oil on Benton County Route U between state Route 52 and Whiteman Road.
Drivers can expect one-lane traffic with flaggers and a pilot vehicle guiding them through the work zone. Drivers on side roads should wait for the pilot vehicle before entering Route U. Drivers could be stopped for up to 15 minutes and are encouraged to avoid the route during the project if possible. Local residents will be able to get to driveways and entrances along the road.
