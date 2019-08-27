The Democrat recently welcomed three new members of the advertising department.
Rebecca Brookins and Julie White joined the Democrat’s advertising department as sales consultants and Chancie Schellhorn was hired as an advertising assistant.
“All three ladies bring something different to the team. We are pleased to have them,” Advertising Manager Zana Meek said.
Brookins will serve as a sales consultant for East Sedalia for the Sedalia Democrat and the Plainsman.
She was born and raised in Southeast Missouri, moved to lower Alabama for a few years, and her husband’s job with Nucor has returned the family to her home state.
“I started working at the Blytheville Courier News in 1994, fell in love with it, and have been in the newspaper business ever since,” Brookins said. “I look forward to making Sedalia home and serving you and all your advertising needs.”
Brookins can be reached at 660-530-0136 or brookinsr@sedaliademocrat.com.
White will serve as a sales consultant for West Sedalia for the Sedalia Democrat and the Plainsman.
"Having been in newspaper and radio for over 15 years in this very market, I am pleased to now join the Democrat team,” White said. “To all of my past and future clients, I look forward to serving you in the best way possible."
White can be reached at 660-530-4519 or juliew@sedaliademocrat.com.
Schellhorn will be responsible for accounts payable and receivable, assist sales consultants as needed, and provide reports for Meek and Publisher Will Weibert.
She grew up in Stewartsville and previously worked at Boehringer Ingelheim in a laboratory setting. Schellhorn moved to the area a few months ago and her favorite thing to do in her spare time is spending time with her family.
“It was a neat place to work and now I'm here doing something completely different,” Schellhorn said. “I'm very excited about the opportunities here at the Sedalia Democrat.”
Schellhorn can be reached at 660-826-1000 or chancies@sedaliademocrat.com.
