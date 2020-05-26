The Democrat has welcomed two new members of the advertising department and promoted a sales consultant to the position of advertising manager.
Julie White, a sales consultant since July, was recently named the advertising manager for the Democrat’s advertising department.
“I’m looking forward to working with Julie in this new position and our new employees to continue our strong multimedia sales and a focused effort on digital growth,” Publisher Will Weibert said.
White previously served as a sales consultant for West Sedalia for the Sedalia Democrat and the Plainsman. She has more than 15 years of experience in media advertising in the Sedalia market.
“I am most delighted to continue working with those whom I have developed a strong working relationship with over the many years, and thrive on making new connections,” White said. “My passion for people and marketing go hand in hand.”
White can be reached at 660-530-4519 or juliew@sedaliademocrat.com.
Melissa Marksberry joined the advertising department in March as an advertising assistant but recently moved into a new position. She will serve as a sales consultant for East Sedalia for the Democrat and the Plainsman, joining sales consultants Tom Martin and Leslee Howard.
“I am looking forward to getting out in the community and getting acquainted with my accounts,” Marksberry said. “I am also excited to be part of the Sedalia Democrat family.”
Melissa is a lifelong Pettis County resident. She is involved with a number of local organizations including Sedalia Business Women and Sedalia Elks Lodge 125.
Marksberry can be reached at 660-530-0136 or melissam@sedaliademocrat.com.
Mariah Farden joined the advertising department in May and took over the advertising assistant position. She will be responsible for assisting sales consultants as needed and providing reports for White and Weibert.
“I was fortunate enough to be welcomed into the family of the Sedalia Democrat,” Farden said. “I am excited to assist the advertising staff and build relationships with our customers.”
Farden recently graduated from Missouri Valley College in Marshall with a Bachelor of Arts in English Literary Studies. She played golf at the collegiate level for four years. She previously worked as the House Manager for the Lyceum Theatre in Arrow Rock.
Farden can be reached at 660-530-0161.
“We have a great team in place and I look forward to our continued success in growing and expanding our products,” White said.
