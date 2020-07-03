The Democrat has yet another winner of the Prizeweek Puzzle.
Dee Dee Biggs, of Sedalia, submitted a correct puzzle this week and won the $700 prize. The Democrat launched the puzzle in 2018 as a fun game for readers and has seen five winners so far. The latest contest started May 30. The previous puzzle took only one week to find a winner, while the puzzle before that took 37 weeks for a winner to emerge.
Biggs said she’s been trying her hand at the puzzle since the Democrat first started publishing it and tries to enter every week. She even plays the puzzle with another newspaper too.
“I’ve been studying articles and prepositions,” she said of her strategy. “I realized they helped me find the answer better than just the definition.”
Biggs is a fan of all the Democrat’s puzzles and games, including the Treasure Hunt, which she also won.
“I loved the Treasure Hunt, I do metal detecting. It’s something I’ve loved since I was a kid,” she said. “It’s a little challenge and I like to challenge myself. It’s enjoyable and relaxing.”
“It’s been fun to be able to celebrate so many puzzle winners in 2020,” Publisher Will Weibert said. “I hope that serves as some motivation to keep playing the game and I encourage all of our readers to try it out one week.”
The puzzle will start over Aug. 1. Anyone is welcome to fill out the puzzle in each Saturday edition of the Democrat, then bring it to the Democrat office, 700 S. Massachusetts Ave., by noon Wednesday. Each week that there isn’t a winner, $50 will be added to the prize. If all the answers are correct, subscribers will win the full prize amount; non-subscribers will win half the amount.
A new puzzle will be published in each weekend print edition of the Democrat. All mailed puzzles must be postmarked on or before the following Wednesday. All entries received after these times will not be accepted. All entries must be on the original newspaper copy.
