The winner of the most recent edition of the Prizeweek Puzzle is a familiar face for the Democrat’s puzzles and contests.
Dee Dee Biggs, of Sedalia, submitted a correct puzzle this week and won the $850 prize. The Democrat launched the puzzle in 2018 as a fun game for readers and has seen six winners so far, although only five different people — Biggs was also the most recent winner of the Prizeweek Puzzle in July. The latest contest started Aug. 1.
Biggs has been submitting answers for the puzzle nearly every week since the Democrat first started publishing it. She said she reads over the questions in her head every night and studies the articles in each sentence.
“I have a system going,” Biggs said. “You should see my notes, my dictionary. I’m even on my treadmill making notes.”
She said she was surprised to win a second time, as she noted this week’s puzzle was “a little tough.”
“It was a unique twist this time to present the winnings to a two-time winner,” Publisher Will Weibert said. “Hopefully that encourages our subscribers — and non-subscribers — to take a chance on filling out the puzzle each week.”
The puzzle will start over Nov. 7. Anyone is welcome to fill out the puzzle in each Saturday edition of the Democrat, then bring it to the Democrat office, 700 S. Massachusetts Ave., by noon Wednesday. Each week that there isn’t a winner, $50 will be added to the prize. If all the answers are correct, subscribers will win the full prize amount; non-subscribers will win half the amount.
A new puzzle will be published in each weekend print edition of the Democrat. All mailed puzzles must be postmarked on or before the following Wednesday. All entries received after these times will not be accepted. All entries must be on the original newspaper copy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.