The Sedalia Democrat is alerting its subscribers who utilize the e-edition to some recent technological issues.
Phillips Media Group, the Democrat's parent company, began experiencing issues Friday with its e-edition hosting for several of its newspapers. This resulted in no Friday e-edition on those websites, including the Democrat. The issue is being worked on, but as of Friday afternoon, it is not known if the Saturday e-edition will be available.
For more information, contact the Democrat's Circulation Department at 660-826-1000 or circulation@sedaliademocrat.com.
