For the third year in a row, the Sedalia Democrat is challenging the community to get a little healthier with the third annual Get Fit Challenge presented by Bodyworks Day Spa.
The purpose of the Get Fit Challenge is to promote a healthy and happy lifestyle in Sedalia and surrounding communities by offering unique opportunities and spreading the word of all things healthy in the area.
In 2019, 156 total teams signed up for the 12-week and 24-week challenges, and those participants who reached the finish line lost a combined nearly 2,000 pounds.
“We want to continue to build on this amazing program,” Publisher Will Weibert said. “During the first two years, there have been almost 4,000 total pounds lost and we are sure year three will be even better. It is because of the support of our local businesses that this event is a huge success.”
The challenge will kick off with the Get Fit Health Expo hosted from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 at the MEC Building on the Missouri State Fairgrounds. It is free and open to the public, even if visitors don’t plan to sign up for the challenge. The expo will feature information about exercise and facilities in the area, and health care and nutrition options such as chiropractors, physical therapy and nutritionists. In addition to vendors, there will be presentations every hour. The expo will also include initial weigh-ins for competing teams.
In 2020, the Democrat will offer one 12-week challenge. The final weigh-in will be Saturday, April 11.
To celebrate everyone’s successes, the Democrat will host a reception at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 21 at The Lantern House, 21746 W. U.S. Route 50 in Sedalia. The top five winners will be announced and receive their prize that night.
Over the course of the weight-loss challenge, citizens will be encouraged to embark on a healthier lifestyle to safely lose weight. There will be a total of $2,000 in cash prizes to the top five teams based on the percentage of overall team weight loss.
The cost is $40 per team of two to enter the challenge. Participants are required to find their own teammate and are encouraged to weigh in together at the expo.
Contestants must be at least 16 years old to participate. The Democrat suggests that all participants consult with their health care professional before starting any weight-loss routine.
The Democrat will not only help citizens have fun with fitness and nutrition through the Get Fit Challenge, but it will also donate to local nonprofits. For each pound lost in the Get Fit Challenge, the Democrat will donate 25 cents to an area nonprofit. For example, if 200 registered teams each lose 40 pounds for a total of 8,000 pounds, the Democrat would donate $2,000. The overall Get Fit Challenge winner will choose the lucky nonprofit. The Democrat will donate an additional 25 cents per pound to the Get Fit Youth Fund.
In 2019, the Democrat hosted a 12-week challenge and a 24-week challenge. Tara Sleeper and Marianne Davis, team Miss Fits, won both challenges and lost 26.71% of their initial body weight. Davis was the overall winner, losing 31.64% of her initial body weight. Davis chose Cancer Perks for the donation from both challenges.
To register for the Get Fit Challenge 2020, visit sedaliademocrat.com/GetFit. For more information, visit sedaliademocrat.com/GetFit, call 660-530-4519 or email juliew@sedaliademocrat.com.
Participants are also encouraged to join the Democrat’s Get Fit Sedalia group on Facebook to receive updates about community events and participate in discussions.
