The Democrat has crowned its third winner of the Prizeweek Puzzle.
Blanche Simons, of Warsaw, submitted a correct puzzle last week and won the $2,350 prize. The Democrat launched the puzzle in 2018 as a fun game for readers and has seen three winners so far. The latest contest took 37 weeks for a winner to emerge and the Democrat received nearly 300 entries each week. Simons said she’s been playing the puzzle every few weeks for the last year or so.
Simons said she enjoys doing the puzzle as “it’s just a lot of fun to do.” She sometimes uses a dictionary to look up the words if she isn’t quite sure where they would fit in the puzzle. When she turned in her latest entry to the Democrat office, she said she “just had a feeling I had all of them right.”
Turns out she was right about being right. When Democrat Publisher Will Weibert called Simons last week to let her know she had won, she said she was surprised and happy.
“I told him, ‘You just made my day,’” she recalled. “I work at Walmart part-time here (in Warsaw) and I haven’t worked since March 17, I have stayed home because of the pandemic. It gave me some extra money. And I had extra time to sit and fool with it (the puzzle).”
Simons plans to save her prize money until this summer when she and her family plan to do something together for her 85th birthday in July.
“While we focus on providing news to the community, it’s also fun to offer extras like puzzles and games for our readers,” Publisher Will Weibert said. “During this time of uncertainty, it was a bright spot to be able to name a Prizeweek Puzzle winner and I encourage all of our readers to keep participating once the next puzzle starts.”
The puzzle will start over May 16. Anyone is welcome to fill out the puzzle in the B section of each Saturday edition of the Democrat, then bring it to the Democrat office, 700 S. Massachusetts Ave., by noon Wednesday. Each week that there isn’t a winner, $50 will be added to the prize. If all the answers are correct, subscribers will win the full prize amount; non-subscribers will win half the amount.
A new puzzle will be published in each weekend print edition of the Democrat. All mailed puzzles must be postmarked on or before the following Wednesday. All entries received after these times will not be accepted. All entries must be on the original newspaper copy.
For more information, call Weibert at 660-530-0282.
