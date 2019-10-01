The Democrat newsroom received four awards in the Missouri Press Association’s 2019 Better Newspaper Contest.

The awards were presented during the MPA convention awards luncheon Saturday afternoon in North Kansas City. The Democrat was recognized for work published in 2018 and competed against daily newspapers with circulations from 5,001 to 15,000.

“As journalists, we do our jobs because it’s important to inform our community, but it’s always nice to be recognized for that work,” Editor Nicole Cooke said. “Our small newsroom works hard to cover West Central Missouri and these awards reflect that.”

Cooke received first place in the Best Business Story category for “Federal grant to expand industrial park,” her coverage of the City of Sedalia receiving a $10.09 million U.S. Department of Transportation grant to extend its existing railroad tracks to the new Sedalia Rail Industrial Park in northeast Pettis County.

Education Reporter Hope Lecchi received first place in Best Military Story for “The letters of war” from the Democrat’s “Salute to Veterans” special section. It profiled Vietnam War veteran Ronald “Chip” Meyer.

“This is a really well done profile that also speaks to the larger issues facing veterans,” the judge wrote. “The writing is well balanced and does a lot of heavy lifting, allowing the quotes to add character to the story.”

Cooke also received third place in the same category for “Local Guard unit deploys overseas.” She wrote about 20-year-old Lyza Jamerson, of Sedalia, as she and the Missouri National Guard’s 35th Combat Aviation Brigade, based in Sedalia, deployed to the Middle East.

“Great job of finding a character in the deployment to help carry the story,” the judge wrote. “The article is not only informative about the unit's deployments and future, but also sparks human interest with quotes from one soldier and her mother.”

Columnist Bob Satnan received second place in Best Columnist-Serious for his weekly column in the Democrat’s weekend edition.

“This column showed a good range of topics, beyond just a school focus as one might expect from the author,” the judge wrote. “His caring for the local schools and community come through in his writing.”