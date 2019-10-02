A Democrat reporter was recognized by the Missouri State Teachers Association Media Awards for a 2018 education article.
Education Reporter Hope Lecchi received a Daily Newspaper General Coverage Award for “Schools take steps to improve security” from the Democrat’s 2018 Progress special section. She wrote about local efforts to enhance security in the Sedalia School District 200 and at State Fair Community College.
“Education is an important part of the Sedalia community and so it is an important part of the Democrat’s news coverage,” Editor Nicole Cooke said. “I’m proud of the hard work Hope puts in to cover our local schools and I’m proud she has received this recognition.”
The association’s statewide Communications Awards Committee met April 27 in Columbia to judge nominations from across the state. Winners were presented their awards at regional meetings. Lecchi received her award Tuesday night in Sedalia.
“The competition recognizes outstanding coverage of education and education issues by the Missouri media,” a news release states. “In addition, MSTA recognizes school district communication achievements. Nominations are judged on originality, impact, objectivity, timeliness, appeal and contribution to education.”
