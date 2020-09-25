The Democrat newsroom received 14 awards in the Missouri Press Association’s 2020 Better Newspaper Contest.
MPA presented the awards Thursday afternoon during the virtual MPA business meeting and awards ceremony. The annual MPA convention was slated for this weekend but was canceled due to the pandemic. The Democrat was recognized for work published in 2019 and competed against daily newspapers with circulations from 5,001 to 15,000.
“I’m proud of my newsroom staff each and every day for all the work they put into covering Sedalia and Pettis County, but winning awards is always a fun bonus reason to be proud,” Editor Nicole Cooke said. “We have thousands of subscribers who support us each day, and it’s nice also to be recognized by our peers.”
City Reporter Emily Walton took home her first award as a Democrat staff member with a second-place finish in Best News Story for “Crime Resolution Unit conducts first operation.” Walton was recognized for additional coverage of the Sedalia Police Department with “Remembering one of SPD's finest,” an obituary about K9 Gallo, who died last September. She received third place in Best News or Feature Obituary.
Education Reporter Hope Lecchi was awarded third place in Best Military Story for “Pettis County veteran remembers the memories of war,” which was featured in the 2019 Veteran’s Day special section. Lecchi received an honorable mention in Best Business Story for “LammTech marks 20th anniversary,” in Best Story About Rural Life or Agriculture for “Cole Camp ag students grow produce served in school cafeteria” and in Best Education Story for “School districts face a substitute shortage.”
Arts and Entertainment Reporter Faith Bemiss was recognized for her photography talent. She placed third in Best News Photograph for her photo of a young boy catching snow at the Sedalia Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Christmas parade in December. Her fun photo of a Cub Scout participating in day camp last summer earned her an honorable mention in Best Feature Photograph.
Cooke received an honorable mention in Best News or Feature Series for the four-part series “Breast Cancer Survivors” published each Saturday in October as part of the Democrat’s annual partnership with Bothwell Regional Health Center for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
The Democrat took home two awards for its opinion content. Columnist Bob Satnan received first place and columnist Liz Schleicher received third place for their weekly columns, both in the Best Columnist-Serious category.
Satnan also received third place in Best Feature Story for “A quest for family connection,” which was about a local woman finding her birth parents.
As a newsroom, the Democrat received third place for Best Coverage of Rural Life or Agriculture and an honorable mention for Best Online Newspaper or Website.
