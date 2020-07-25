Democrat subscribers will soon receive their newspaper in their mailbox with a delivery switch to the United States Postal Service.
Many subscribers already receive their copy of the Democrat via the USPS and effective Aug. 25, the USPS will provide that service for all subscribers. The Democrat will continue to be published five days a week Tuesday through Saturday and subscribers will still get same-day delivery. Readers will be able to pick up their paper along with the rest of their mail each day.
“While the delivery format will be changing, the quality of our product will not,” Publisher Will Weibert said. “We’ve been providing news coverage of our Sedalia community for more than 150 years and that will continue. This change will allow our business to continue efficiently producing great products for our customers, who we appreciate for their support of local journalism.”
In addition to getting the print edition mailed to them five days a week, print subscribers also receive free access to the Democrat’s website. To activate that free access, print subscribers need to create a username and password by visiting SedaliaDemocrat.com/Activate.
For those subscribers who wish to still enjoy their Sedalia news with their morning coffee, the e-edition is available in the early morning hours each publication day. It is a virtual replica of the print edition and can be viewed on smartphones, tablets and computers. Print editions will also continue to be available for single-copy purchases at the Democrat’s numerous business partners and in newspaper racks across the county.
“We appreciate the efforts of our independently contracted newspaper carriers who have delivered the Sedalia Democrat for decades,” Weibert said. “However, we have struggled to find and retain consistent, long-term carriers in the last several years. Utilizing the USPS for newspaper delivery is a better fit for the Democrat’s financial needs and will provide more consistency for subscribers.”
For those who prefer to read their news only online, digital subscriptions, which include full website and e-edition access, are available and can be purchased at sedaliademocrat.com/subscribe.
For more information, contact the Democrat at 660-826-1000 or circulation@sedaliademocrat.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.