While the content will remain the same, readers will see a fresh, new online look when the Democrat launches a new website next week.
Readers will see a website redesign beginning Tuesday, Oct. 13. It will include many of the same features in a new style and format.
“The Democrat offers great news content for our community, and now it will be easier to access with our improved website,” Publisher Will Weibert said. “We hope our readers will enjoy the changes and continue supporting their local newspaper.”
Subscribers will continue to receive free full access to sedaliademocrat.com. However, anyone with an online account on the current website will need to register for a new online account once the new website is live. Your subscription will continue and no fees need to be paid at this time. You will only be verifying your subscription and creating a new password.
Subscribers can create a new account by visiting sedaliademocrat.com. Readers who are not logged in will also be prompted to create a new account as they browse through various stories.
New subscribers can gain access to locked stories by purchasing an online or print/online subscription at sedaliademocrat.com/subscribe. Until Oct. 31, the Democrat is offering a special subscription cost of 99 cents for the first month.
For more information, contact 660-826-1000 or circulation@sedaliademocrat.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.