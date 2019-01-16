Snow is in the weekend forecast again, but the Democrat is making sure it doesn’t impact Get Fit Challenge participants.
The Democrat is hosting the second annual Get Fit Challenge presented by Bothwell Regional Health Center to encourage the community to get a little healthier. In 2018, 92 teams signed up, with more than 70 participants reaching the finish line to lose a combined 1,652.8 pounds. The challenge kicks off with the Get Fit Health Expo presented by Healthy U from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19 at the Missouri Electric Cooperatives Building on the Missouri State Fairgrounds.
“Safety is always our No. 1 priority, but we don’t want the weather to ruin our Get Fit Challenge so we are offering five extra weigh-in days over the next week,” Publisher Will Weibert said. “Saturday’s expo will have roughly 20 vendors for our visitors to check out plus information, tips and more to help support your weight loss journey, so we hope many of our teams will still make the trip to the fairgrounds.”
Teams are encouraged to visit the Health Expo to weigh in and meet vendors, but if travel is an issue they may instead weigh in on the following days and locations:
• Friday, Jan. 18 from noon to 7 p.m. at the Missouri Electric Cooperatives Building.
• Tuesday, Jan. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Brian’s Gym, 1020 Thompson Blvd.
• Wednesday, Jan. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Total Fitness Gym, 1520 Devin Rd.
• Thursday, Jan. 24 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Brian’s Gym.
• Friday, Jan. 25 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Total Fitness Gym.
Teams should only attend one weigh-in opportunity. Those who choose to weigh in Jan. 22-25 will not have their photo included in the Get Fit special section to be published Jan. 26 but it will be published on sedaliademocrat.com. Teams must sign up in person or online by Saturday night to have their team name, team members’ names and goals included in the print special section.
Frequently Asked Questions
Democrat readers have had lots of inquiries about the 2019 Get Fit Challenge, so here are the answers to our most frequently asked questions:
What is the Get Fit Challenge?
The Democrat is offering the challenge for a second year to help area residents kickstart their healthy lifestyle journeys. New in 2019, the Democrat will offer two challenges with 12-week and 24-week options. Over the course of both weight-loss challenges, citizens will be encouraged to embark on a healthier lifestyle to safely lose weight.
Will other people know my weight?
Team weights will only be seen by a handful of Democrat employees who are working on the Get Fit project. Weights will not be published, other than the amount of weight lost by the top five teams after the challenges end.
Who can participate?
Anyone who lives in the Democrat’s circulation area is welcome to sign up for the Challenge. Contestants must be at least 16 years old. The Democrat suggests that all participants consult with their health care professional before starting any weight-loss routine.
Do I have to compete on a team?
Yes, participants must compete on a two-person team. Participants are required to find their own partner. The cost is $40 per team to participate in the 12-week or 24-week challenge or $60 to compete in both challenges. Teams are highly encouraged to weigh in together so they can take a team photo.
What is the fee for?
The entry fee goes toward the cash prizes that participants can win at the end of the Challenge. Also, for each pound lost by participants, the Democrat will donate 25 cents to a local nonprofit, which will be chosen by the winning team. The Democrat will donate another 25 cents to the Get Fit Youth Fund. The entry fee also goes toward those donations.
How are the winners determined?
There will be a total of $4,000 in cash prizes to the top five teams in each challenge based on the percentage of overall team weight loss.
What if I don’t want to participate in the Challenge but want to stop by the Expo?
While the Democrat would love for you to join the Challenge, the Expo is free and open to the public, even if you aren’t participating. There will be numerous local vendors offering products, services and information about health, fitness and nutrition.
Are there activities the Democrat is offering with the Challenge?
The Democrat and community Get Fit partners will host events that are free and open to the public. Time, date, location and activities will be announced through the Democrat’s website and print edition, plus posted in the Get Fit Facebook group.
Overall, the challenge is a self-motivated program, with cash prize incentives from the Democrat. Participants are responsible for creating and maintaining their own fitness and nutrition routines. However, the Democrat will be using the Get Fit Facebook group, its website and print edition to provide information to the public about health, fitness and nutrition events and offerings in the area.
How do I register?
To register for the Get Fit Challenge, visit sedaliademocrat.com/GetFit or register when you weigh in. Pre-registering is encouraged.
I still have questions. Who do I contact?
For more information, visit sedaliademocrat.com/GetFit, call 660-530-0154 or email hayleyc@sedaliademocrat.com.
