Phillips Media Group, the Sedalia Democrat’s parent company, has acquired the Warrensburg Daily Star-Journal from News-Press Media Group.
Arkansas-based Phillips Media and the Sedalia Democrat took ownership of the Star-Journal on Oct. 1. The sale was announced to the Star-Journal staff Thursday. To reflect the newspaper’s weekly publication, the name will be changed to the Warrensburg Star-Journal effective Oct. 9, the first edition published by the Sedalia Democrat.
The leadership of the Sedalia Democrat will handle daily operations of the Star-Journal. Publisher Will Weibert will oversee the paper’s operations and sales staff while Editor Nicole Cooke will lead the newsroom. The Sedalia pressroom will print the paper weekly.
“We know the Star-Journal has been struggling in recent years, and a strong community like Warrensburg deserves a quality newspaper,” Weibert said. “Nicole and I are looking forward to working with the staff to improve the weekly publication and website so they are news products Warrensburg residents can be proud to support. Working in nearby Sedalia, we understand the importance of local community journalism.”
The Star-Journal has been Johnson County’s primary source for local news coverage for 155 years. The paper reaches almost 2,000 readers each Friday with its print edition, and the Star-Advertiser has a circulation of roughly 17,000. Thousands of unique viewers visit www.dailystarjournal.com every month for the latest breaking news stories.
Star-Journal readers may see changes such as a new print design next week and a new website in the coming months, but subscribers will continue to receive their newspaper each Friday. Advertisers will now have the opportunity to reach a wider audience with the Democrat’s partnership. And the Star-Journal’s 155-year commitment to quality journalism remains.
Phillips Media has owned the Harrison Daily Times and Newton County Times in Arkansas and the Bolivar Herald-Free Press, the Buffalo Reflex, the Cedar County Republican, the Christian County Headliner News, and the Nixa Express in Missouri since March 2015. It later acquired the West Plains Daily Quill, and Phillips purchased the Sedalia Democrat in June 2017.
