The Department of Social Services is warning Missourians to be alert to fraud involving marketers offering free genetic testing to Medicare and Medicaid recipients.
The Office of Inspector General at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services issued an alert last month regarding scammers offering cheek swabs for genetic testing as a way to get an individual’s Medicare or Medicaid information for identity theft or fraudulent billing purposes. Fraudsters are targeting victims through telemarketing, door-to-door visits and booths at public events or health fairs.
DSS has received reports of marketers contacting Missouri residents. The scam might be a game, like bingo, with prizes or food to get residents at senior housing facilities to participate. Scammers may be in scrubs or white coats to look like health care professionals or researchers and typically ask if the individual has Medicare or Medicaid coverage.
The individual may be asked to do a short family health history questionnaire. If the individual agrees to be tested, the scammer asks for Medicare or Medicaid numbers and uses a cheek swab to take a sample.
If someone has been solicited for cheek swab for genetic testing or has already provided one, report it to the Missouri Medicaid Audit & Compliance at MMAC.ReportFraud@dss.mo.gov or 573-751-3285.
Follow these tips to stay safe:
• Refuse delivery or return a genetic testing kit mailed to a patient unless their physician ordered it. Record the sender's name and the date returned.
• Be suspicious of free genetic testing offers and requests for Medicare or Medicaid numbers. Personal information could be used in other fraud schemes.
• A patient’s physician should approve any requests for genetic testing
• Always keep Medicare and Medicaid card numbers safe and share only with your physician.
