Thursday, the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education sent a statement informing parents of school children and school districts of a false report circulating on social media.
A letter claims DESE will not allow students to move to the next grade level for the 2020-21 school year since the COVID-19 pandemic has caused school closures and the cancelation of statewide assessments.
“The letter is not true, and unfortunately, part of an insensitive and disappointing April Fool’s Day joke,” a DESE spokesperson said Thursday. “We could not be more disappointed that someone chose to use their free time to create this document, illegally using our department logo, and make a joke about something as serious as our students' education. This is particularly insensitive given the anxiety and uncertainty so many students and families are dealing with right now.”
Administrators at the Sedalia School District 200 have received a few questions regarding the false post.
"We have had a couple of inquiries about the fake letter concerning student promotion for next year,” Superintendent Steve Triplett said. “As DESE has shared information about the balance of the school year, we have shared that with our staff and families."
The district continues to provide instruction to students through a number of means.
"Until we receive a directive from the governor's office or from DESE, we will continue to provide optional Alternative Methods of Instruction lessons for students in kindergarten through eighth grade to work on to keep their skills sharp,” Triplett explained. “At the high school level, teachers are posting assignments on the Canvas learning platform and in Google Classroom, which students can access on their Chromebooks. DESE has encouraged districts to continue promoting ongoing education, and we agree that is the best course of action for students."
AMI lessons are provided to students in grades K-5. The lessons are updated weekly and information is being emailed to parents. It is also being posted on the district website, sedalia200.org, under the Parents & Students tab. Smith-Cotton Junior High lessons are being prepared in two-week increments and shared the same ways. The next set will be distributed and posted on Saturday.
"We are getting positive feedback from parents about the AMI lessons and how they are helping keep students connected to grade-level educational content,” Triplett noted. “Our staff members are using social media groups, video conferencing, direct emails and other methods to remain engaged with students and their parents. Another connection point is our daily meal deliveries. Teachers and staff members are volunteering to hand out the meals, which gives them opportunities to see some of their students regularly."
The district remains closed through at least April 17.
“For the safety of our students and staff members we have extended our current closure through at least April 17,” A district Facebook post from March 31 explains. “We are hopeful that conditions will improve to the point that students can return to school safely before the end of the current school year, so we are extending our closure incrementally as we gather information from local, state and federal officials and health experts. We will not reopen schools until it is safe to do so.”
