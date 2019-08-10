Dorothy Dillon will observe her 89th birthday Aug. 16.
She was born Aug. 16, 1930, in Pettis County.
Dorothy was a cook for the La Monte R-IV School District and at Hotel Bothwell. She enjoys dominoes, gardening and flowers.
She has six children, Sue Harrison, Karen Gerken and Ronald Dillion, all of La Monte, and Rick Dillion, Steven Dillon and Patty Wheeler, all of Sedalia.
Birthday cards may be sent to Dorothy at the Sylvia G. Thompson Resident Center, 3333 W. 10th St., Sedalia, Mo. 65301.
