As the state of Missouri reported its second COVID-19 presumptive positive case Thursday, Sedalia School District 200 administrators announced the decision to postpone all district activities through March 23.
The district has been monitoring the situation for the past three weeks, according to district administrators.
"This is not the best scenario by any means, but we have to keep the health and safety of our students and staff members at the forefront,” Superintendent Steve Triplett told the Democrat. “The available information is changing almost hourly, so we are doing our best to stay on top of the issue."
Smith-Cotton High School Activities Director Rob Davis issued a statement explaining the district’s decision on postponement of activities, noting it will allow the district time over Spring Break (March 16-20) “to gather more information and receive guidance from our governmental agencies on how to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.”
Davis explained at this time, sports requiring 14 mandatory practice days may continue to practice (baseball, girls soccer, track, boys golf, boys tennis) but no practices were to be scheduled or take place inside any of the district’s buildings during Spring Break. The decision is to allow the district’s custodial staff to conduct a thorough cleaning of buildings next week.
Davis went on to state, “all offseason workouts, conditioning, and open facilities are suspended through March 23.”
Many of the events and activities that have been postponed have been done so by the sponsoring organizations, including FIRST Robotics suspending the current season and cancelling the FIRST World Championships scheduled for April 15-18 in Houston. Team SCREAM was scheduled to travel to Memphis March 18-24 for a regional competition.
Sedalia 200 was scheduled to host a FIRST regional competition April 2-5 at Smith-Cotton High School. That event, which last year saw more than 2,500 participants and spectators from across the Midwest as well as international teams, has also been cancelled to protect the health of all who would attend.
Other Sedalia 200 activities that have been cancelled or postponed include elementary field trips, adult visitation events such as All Pro Dads and Grandparents Day, and high school athletic competitions. The S-C High spring play and district vocal music competition also were postponed, and the DECA state competition will now be conducted online.
District administrators are continually monitoring information from the Pettis County Health Center. At this time. there are no positive diagnoses of coronavirus in Pettis County.
The district posted the following information on their website Thursday.
“As a best practice for overall health in cold and influenza season, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that individuals receive the influenza vaccination and engage in preventative measures to minimize the spread of germs and avoid illness, such as:
● Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use alcohol based hand sanitizers.
● Avoid touching eyes, mouth and nose with unwashed hands.
● Avoid close contact with individuals who are sick.
● Stay home when you are sick.
● Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then immediately discard the tissue in the trash and wash your hands.
● Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
● Take any antiviral medication prescribed to you as instructed.
“Please be assured that our staff will continue to keep an eye on illness in our schools, as is our standard practice. If we receive any word of a confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Pettis County, we will certainly share that information with our staff, students and families. Rest assured we are monitoring the situation and staying in contact with federal, state and local authorities, health officials and other experts.”
District administrators request parents and citizens continue to monitor the district's social media channels, website and district app for updates as the situation is constantly evolving.
