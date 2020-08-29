Divorces Aug. 29 Aug 29, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Get a Digital Subscription for 33¢ per day These people were recently granted divorces in Pettis County Circuit Court:Lavina A. Harrison and Brian L. Harrison. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Divorce Lavina A. Harrison Brian L. Harrison Pettis County Circuit Court × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Meals on Wheels menu Aug. 29 Community Calendar for Aug. 30 through Sept. 5 Marriage Licenses Aug. 29 Divorces Aug. 29 Sedalia Public Library new books Aug. 29 Roberts anniversary Photo: Academy of Salon Professionals donates to Boys & Girls Clubs of West Central Missouri Police Reports Aug. 29 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesInmate dies of apparent medical issue at Pettis County JailThree arrested for abandonment of a corpseTwo Sedalians arrested for animal abuseLetter: Sedalia 200 made wrong choiceAdditional death attributed to COVID-19 in Pettis CountyPettis County Crime Stoppers seeks information in shootingsMan charged in armed robbery in SedaliaPettis County COVID-19 cases continue to increasePettis County sees single-digit increase in COVID-19 casesSpecialty farmers honored as Pettis County Farm Family of the Year Images Videos CommentedLetter: Community needs to pull together against COVID-19 (7)Pettis County Health Center to host public meeting Aug. 5 (6)Pettis County Health Center board approves face mask order (5)Petition filed against Pettis County mask mandate (4)Gov. Mike Parson focuses on youth in agriculture (3)Joe Biden and Catholic teaching (2)Letter: Sedalia 200 made wrong choice (2)Positive cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Pettis County (2)Additional death attributed to COVID-19 in Pettis County (2)Letter: Mask mandate not useful (2) Upcoming Events Sep 1 Sedalia Area Farmers' Market Tue, Sep 1, 2020 Sep 4 Sedalia Area Farmers' Market Fri, Sep 4, 2020 Online Poll Do you shop more online or in-person? You voted: Online In-person Vote View Results Back Calendar Browse Today's events Submit
