These people were recently granted divorces in Pettis County Circuit Court:
Allen L. Figgins and Courtney L. Figgins;
Crystal Renee Brown and Billy Bernard Brown;
Danny L. Hayworth and Carla L. Hayworth;
Tai Elliott Curry and Jason Edward Curry;
Kevin M. Brockmeyer and Lorenna J. Brockmeyer;
Dover R. Biery and John R. Biery;
Mireya Barrera and Raul Morin-Segovia;
Madeline R. Oswald and Brent A. Oswald;
Keila G. Alvarez and Angel A. Alvarez Marcos;
Clayton B. Killion and Ashley D. Killion;
Charles L. Riley and Brittany N. Riley.
