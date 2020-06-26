Divorces June 27 Jun 26, 2020 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Get a Digital Subscription for 33¢ per day These people recently received divorces in Pettis County Circuit Court:Ellen L. Warren and David E. Warren; Paige E. Patterson and Cody D. Patterson. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Divorce Ellen L. Warren David E. Warren Cody D. Patterson Pettis County Circuit Court People × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Wise birthday Boonslick Regional Library outreach schedule June 27 Community calendar for June 28 through July 4 Meals on Wheels menu June 27 Sedalia Public Library new books June 27 Marriage licenses June 27 Boonslick Regional Library popular books June 27 Divorces June 27 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSearch warrants provide more information in Fizer case‘Justice for Hannah’ protests continueSedalia getting new event venuePettis County Commissioners discuss purchase of Sheriff's Office body camerasProtest in Sedalia demands ‘Justice for Hannah’Dan Woolery to join father William Woolery in Sedalia health careFireworks, events planned for Independence Day"Why’d they have to end her life?": Friends of Hannah Fizer look for answers, justiceSlice of Life: Firsthand experience of the coronavirusReopening Sedalia: State issues guidelines for reopening care facilities Images Videos Commented"Why’d they have to end her life?": Friends of Hannah Fizer look for answers, justice (7)Sedalia Parks and Rec announces reopening plans (3)Benton County Sheriff's Office provides details on Wednesday night shooting (2)How's your garden? (1)PHOTOS: Crowd gathers for Black Lives Matter protest on Saturday (1)Pettis County adopts State Public Health Order (1)Updated: Sedalia woman killed in deputy-involved shooting (1)Crowd gathers for peaceful Black Lives Matter protest (1)Liberty Park Bridge focal point of fiction book (1) Upcoming Events Jun 27 American Legion Legacy Riders to visit Sedalia Sat, Jun 27, 2020 Jun 27 Spring into Summer Fest Sat, Jun 27, 2020 Jun 28 Sedalia Area Literacy Council online auction Sun, Jun 28, 2020 Jun 30 Versailles blood drive Tue, Jun 30, 2020 Jun 30 Sedalia Area Farmers' Market Tue, Jun 30, 2020 Jul 2 Independence Day Bingo Thu, Jul 2, 2020 Jul 2 Whiteman Independence Day celebration Thu, Jul 2, 2020 Jul 3 Independence Day Bingo Fri, Jul 3, 2020 Jul 3 Sedalia Area Farmers' Market Fri, Jul 3, 2020 Jul 3 First Friday Art Walk Fri, Jul 3, 2020 Online Poll Are you a registered voter in Missouri? You voted: Yes No Yes, in a different state Vote View Results Back Calendar Browse Today's events Submit
