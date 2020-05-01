Divorces May 2 May 1, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Get a Digital Subscription for 33¢ per day These people were recently granted divorces in Pettis County Circuit Court:Michael D. Whisenhunt and Melissa A. Whisenhunt. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Divorce Michael D. Whisenhunt Melissa A. Whisenhunt Pettis County Circuit Court × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Bothwell participates in COVID-19 clinical trial City of Sedalia begins opening access to facilities La Monte Elementary Honor Roll Police Reports May 2 Weekly Report: Pettis County officials discuss COVID-19 relief funding Crash Reports May 2 Home sales face effects of COVID-19 pandemic Plant the asparagus Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCOVID-19 cases increase by five Tuesday in Pettis CountyGuidelines released for business reopenings in Pettis CountyWhiteman announces schedule for Tuesday flyoversWhiteman aircraft to fly over KC area medical facilitiesConstruction to begin on U.S. 65 in BentonSmith-Cotton RB Finley commits to MNU footballConfirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pettis County increase by threePositive COVID-19 cases in Pettis County increase by fourLocal McDonald’s supports employees during pandemicPolice Reports April 28 Images Videos CommentedSedalia Police, Highway Patrol in standoff with suspect (4)COVID-19 cases increase by five Tuesday in Pettis County (2)Guidelines released for business reopenings in Pettis County (1)S-C teachers help make face shields for hospital (1)Pastor's Pulpit: The church both gathered and scattered (1)Living with survivor’s guilt (1)Will this virus pass, or leave its mark? (1) Online Poll Do you wear a mask or face covering while in public? You voted: Yes, always Yes, sometimes No Vote View Results Back Calendar Browse Today's events Submit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.