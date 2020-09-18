Divorces Sept. 19 Sep 18, 2020 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Get a Digital Subscription for 33¢ per day These people were recently granted divorces in Pettis County Circuit Court:James S. Cole and Tobey Y. Cole;Lauren A. Douglas and Jerry L. Douglas. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags James S. Cole Tobey Y. Cole Divorce Lauren A. Douglas Jerry L. Douglas Pettis County Circuit Court × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Maisie Williams wants to make a movie with Sophie Turner Zendaya dreams of starring alongside Denzel Washington Command Sgt. Maj. David Gail returns home to neighborhood support Sedalia Fire Department makes progress with firefighter courses New church to host Bible studies, community event Actor’s death leads to colon cancer awareness City of Sedalia issues notice of water main repair, lane restrictions Weekly Report: Pettis County Commissioners approve coronavirus relief funding payments Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNo charges in shooting death of Hannah FizerThree people charged after officers find meth labPettis County Sheriff offers details on body camera purchaseLa Monte has a new restaurant, barPettis County Commissioners address need for broadband serviceCrash Reports Sept. 15A warm heart for the cold-blooded: Reptile rescue bridges gapCOVID-19 confirmed cases increase by single digits in Pettis CountyTwo charged in Sedalia shootingGreen Ridge to mark 150th anniversary in 2020 Images Videos CommentedSticking to my presidential decision (11)Letter: Community needs to pull together against COVID-19 (8)Letter: COVID-19 problems are over-hyped (5)Letter: Radio DJ offers offensive comments (3)Letter: Another response to local medical leaders (3)Letter: Sedalia 200 made wrong choice (2)Additional death attributed to COVID-19 in Pettis County (2)Letter: Wearing a mask is best option (2)Decision made for General Election vote (2)No charges in shooting death of Hannah Fizer (2) Upcoming Events Sep 19 Pettis County Relay for Life Sat, Sep 19, 2020 Sep 22 Sedalia Area Farmers' Market Tue, Sep 22, 2020 Sep 25 Sedalia Area Farmers' Market Fri, Sep 25, 2020 Online Poll Do you exercise regularly? You voted: Yes, at home Yes, at a gym Sometimes Never Vote View Results Back Calendar Browse Today's events Submit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.