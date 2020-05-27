The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is accepting entries for its annual photo contest. Winning entries will be posted online and featured in an issue of Missouri Resources magazine. The deadline to submit photos is Oct. 1.
Entries can include images from anywhere in Missouri, featuring its natural resources, state parks, natural phenomena, outdoor recreation, scenic landscapes, weather, wildlife and people enjoying the outdoors.
Contestants can submit entries in the following categories:
• Natural Resources: Photographs of Missouri’s air, landscapes and waterways.
• Unique Places: Photographs taken within one of Missouri’s state parks and historic sites. For a list of all parks and sites visit mostateparks.com.
• People Enjoying Missouri’s Outdoors: Photographs of people enjoying and exploring Missouri’s great outdoors.
Judges will choose first, second, third and honorable mention winners for each category. For more information or to submit photos, visit dnr.mo.gov/photocontest. Questions about the photo contest can be sent to socialmedia@dnr.mo.gov.
