The Missouri Department of Natural Resources will host a free pesticide collection event Oct. 10 at Farmers Elevator and Supply Co., 511 S. Center St. in Clinton. The event is open to all Missouri farmers and households. To help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, all participants are asked to stay in their vehicles while waste is being offloaded.
Accepted items include unwanted pesticides, rodenticides, dewormers, fly tags, fertilizers containing pesticide, insecticides, fungicides, and herbicides.
Items not accepted include paint, explosives, fire extinguishers, yard waste, electronics, trash, and pesticides from businesses, pesticide production facilities, pesticide distributors, pesticide retailers.
The final pesticide collection event scheduled this year will be Oct. 24 at Greenway Equipment, 20919 State Route 114 in Dexter.
For more information, visit dnr.mo.gov/env/hwp/pesticide.
