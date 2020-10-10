Pettis County added 28 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,339, according to the Pettis County Health Center.
There are now 260 active cases and 1,057 residents have been released to normal activity. Ten county residents are now hospitalized seeking treatment for the COVID-19 virus.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported the statewide total of 139,164 cases of COVID-19 on Friday. There are now 2,395 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Missouri as of Friday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.