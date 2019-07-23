The following is a sampling of cases resolved from May to July 16 in Pettis County Circuit Court, according to information from Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney Phillip Sawyer.
David E. Buckner, 57, of Sedalia, was sentenced to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections after his probation was revoked.
Christopher E. Kronk, 48, of Sedalia, was sentenced to 15 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections under 217.362 for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
Nathan Wayne Green, 28, of Sedalia, was sentenced to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections after his probation was revoked.
Felicia M. Monteer, 27, of Sedalia, was sentenced to five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections after her probation was revoked.
Christopher Wayne Mathis, 41, of Sedalia, was sentenced to five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections under 559.115 for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
Jessica J. Henderson, 27, of Sedalia, was sentenced to two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
Justin R. Bales, 28, of Sedalia, was sentenced to seven-, seven-, seven-, seven-, four- and four-year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections on six separate matters: two counts of delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), one count of delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the Pettis County Jail, one count of delivery of a controlled substance (marijuana), one count of resisting arrest and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.
Benjamin Hinseberger Jr., 32, of Sedalia, was sentenced to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections after his probation was revoked.
Randy W. Haynes, 28, of Sedalia, was sentenced to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for trafficking drugs (methamphetamine).
Delores R. Letourneau, 44, of Sedalia, was sentenced to 10 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for driving while intoxicated.
Anthony K. Richardson, 19, of Sedalia, was sentenced to consecutive 15 -and four-year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections under 559.115 for unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest for a felony.
David J. Stutes, 44, of Sedalia, was sentenced to five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections after his probation was revoked.
Richard Harleman, 23, of Smithton, was sentenced to five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for child molestation.
Justin Cartwright, 36, of Sedalia, was sentenced to two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for stealing.
Danielle Ketcher, 25, of Sedalia, was sentenced to two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
Julio Cesar Valencia, 53, of Sedalia, was sentenced to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for driving while intoxicated and a four-year sentence in the Missouri Department of Corrections after his probation was revoked.
Michael Paul Cook, 38, of Sedalia, was sentenced to four three-year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections on four separate matters: one count of stealing-motor vehicle, one count of burglary, one count of stealing-firearm and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.
Jeremy Prost, 43, of Sedalia, was sentenced to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine).
Enrique Reyes Cook, 43, of Sedalia, was sentenced to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
Ashley Liebe, 35, of Sedalia, was sentenced to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
John E. Franken, 39, of Sedalia, was sentenced to two five-year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections on two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). In addition, he was sentenced to five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections after his probation was revoked.
David Dotson, 20, of Sedalia, was sentenced to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for unlawful possession of a firearm.
Byron L. Rhoads, 47, of Sedalia, was sentenced to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine).
Csena Dove Silkwood, 28, of Sedalia, was sentenced to two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for possession of a controlled substance (tramadol hydrochloride) to run concurrent with a 15- and four-year sentence in the Missouri Department of Corrections after her probation was revoked.
Dakota Pottorff, 27, of Sedalia, was sentenced to five-, four-, four- and four-year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections on four separate matters: one count of robbery, one count of second-degree domestic assault, one count of third-degree domestic assault and one count of armed criminal action.
Aaron A. Kempf, 29, of Sedalia, was sentenced to seven-, seven-, four-, four-, four- and four-year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections on six separate matters: one count of delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), one count of delivery of a controlled substance (suboxone), one count of possession of a controlled substance (morphine sulphate), one count of unlawful possession of a firearm, one count of unlawful use of a weapon and one count of receiving stolen property.
Daniel Howard, 43, of Sedalia, was sentenced to four two-year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections on four separate matters: two counts of resisting/interfering with arrest of a felony and two counts of driving while revoked.
Savannah Stetzenbach, 22, of Sedalia, was sentenced to two 10-year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections on two counts of delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
James Stark, 43, of Sedalia, was sentenced to 15 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for attempted enticement of a child.
Audrey Nicole Williams, 36, of Sedalia, was sentenced to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
Erik Matthew Elkins, 40, of Sedalia, was sentenced to three three-year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections on three separate matters: one count of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), one count of possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone) and one count of possession of a controlled substance (diazepam).
Christopher E. Bartlett, 43, of Sedalia, was sentenced to two five-year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections on two separate matters: one count of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and one count of stealing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.