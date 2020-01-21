Dr. Stephanie Lind, a pediatrician at Bothwell TLC Pediatrics, has achieved board certification from the American Board of Pediatrics (ABP).
The ABP is an independent, nonprofit organization whose certificate is recognized throughout the world as a credential satisfying a high level of physician competence. The organization tests a doctor’s knowledge of patient care, medical knowledge, communication skills, practice improvement, professionalism and how the medical system operates. Certification represents dedication to the highest level of professionalism in patient care.
“Dr. Lind has been a tremendous addition to our pediatrics team,” said Lori Wightman, Bothwell CEO. “She is a wonderful physician who cares deeply for her patients and peers. We’re extremely proud of her hard work to achieve ABP certification, which demonstrates her high standards for education, knowledge, experience and skills.”
Lind received her medical degree from the University of Kansas School of Medicine in Kansas City, Kansas. She completed a residency in pediatrics at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa.
Lind joined Dr. Assad Shaffiey and nurse practitioners Belinda Harper and Sarah Price at Bothwell TLC Pediatrics in August. The clinic provides medical care to children of all ages at its Sedalia and Marshall locations.
“Dr. Lind has advanced training in venipuncture, lumbar puncture, circumcision, neonatal resuscitation and laceration repair with sutures or staples,” said Keith Morrow, Bothwell’s Clinic Operations vice president. “She works with team members to provide the highest quality of care and ensure patients are safe, healthy and nurtured.”
For more information about Lind and pediatric services, contact Bothwell TLC Pediatrics at 660-829-5852.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.