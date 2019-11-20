The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reminding the public that driver examination stations throughout the state will be closed Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Normal operations will resume on Monday, Dec. 2.
Sign Up for Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Six Nodaway County companies will benefit from $7.8M award
- 'Text me:' J.J. Watt shares his phone number with fans on social media and is flooded with messages
- Packers hope bye week spent fixing struggling run defense pays off vs. 49ers
- Genworth Cost of Care Survey 2019: In-Home Care Costs rising in Missouri, Making the Dream of Aging in Place More Difficult
- Lizzo leads Grammy 2020 nominations
- Arch Operations Garner Four West Virginia Environmental Awards
- Study ranks the best U.S. cities for healthy aging
- Freshman DL Ty Robinson is 'a big human' with a bright future and a growing role for Huskers
Most Popular
Articles
- Sedalia man charged with multiple child sex crimes
- Greyhounds win first district title since 1989
- Local athlete scheduled for life-altering surgery
- Trailer destroyed in Wednesday night fire
- Smith-Cotton graduate returns to Sedalia 200 as security officer
- Two arrested through search warrant
- Woman dies Saturday morning at Pettis County Jail
- Pettis County implementing new system for jurors
- Pettis County residents to receive property tax bills
- Woman shaves head for cancer, raises $2,500
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 20
-
Nov 21
-
Nov 21
-
Nov 21
-
Nov 21
-
Nov 21
-
Nov 23
-
Nov 23
-
Nov 24
-
Nov 25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.