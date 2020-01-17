The following area students were recently named to the Drury University dean's list for the first semester of the 2019-20 school year. To be named to the list a student must have obtained a grade point average of 3.6 or greater on a 4-point scale while carrying a full-time course load of 12 or more hours per semester.
Boonville: Hannah Gross.
Marshall: Matthew Huston, Allison Weber.
Sedalia: Flo Aonzo, Emma Sharp.
Warsaw: Sage Kaneko, Kylie McRoberts.
