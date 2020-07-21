The following area students were recently named to Drury University's dean's list. To qualify for the dean’s list a student must earn a grade point average of 3.6 or greater on a 4-point scale while carrying a full-time course load of 12 or more semester hours
Boonville: Hannah Gross.
California: Allison Allison.
Clinton: Lyric Miller.
Concordia: Rin Colwell.
Marshall: Matthew Huston, Allison Weber.
Sedalia: Flo Aonzo, Alex Esquivel, Emma Sharp, Lydia Sharp.
Warsaw: Sage Kaneko, Ashlyn Yoder.
Warrensburg: Carly Ruiz.
