Evelyn Rose Dumsday will celebrate her 80th birthday with a surprise party hosted by her daughter, Sara Baker, and granddaughter, Amanda Dumsday, at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1 at the Heckart Family Center, 913 S. Ohio Ave.
Evelyn was born Sept. 3, 1939, in Sedalia.
She was married to the late John W. Dumsday in 1966.
Evelyn is retired and worked at the J.A. Lamy Manufacturing Co., Swift’s, MarGene’s Guest Home and at Stoney Ridge. She enjoys singing in the choir at Emmet Avenue Baptist Church and loves animals and gardening. She raised dogs for 30 years.
Evelyn has two children, Sara Baker and John W. (Bonnie) Dumsday III, both of Sedalia; and three grandchildren.
Friends and family are invited to the potluck celebration. Those attending are asked to bring a dish. They can also bring a memory to share, a family recipe or photos. RSVP by text to 660-619-2568 if attending the party.
