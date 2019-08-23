East Sedalia Baptist, 1019 E. Fifth St., is hosting a back to school fair from 2 to 4 p.m. today in the church gym. There will be a bounce house, games, crafts and snacks. The event is for the whole family. Those attending should use the South Summit Avenue entrance to the gym.
